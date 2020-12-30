Sudan: Rebel Groups Sign Memorandum to Urge the Establishment of Legislative Council

Khartoum — Yesterday, the Sudan Liberation Forces (SLF), the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC), related to the Sudan Revolutionary Front Alliance, and the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) all signed a joint memorandum in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum. They agreed on the necessity to secure the completion and full establishment of governance structures.

The memorandum stated that it is necessary to establish numerous governance structures during the transitional period, including the formation of the Legislative Council and the adoption of a forum for comprehensive political dialogue to support political consensus during the transitional period.

These governance structures are needed to develop Sudan and the well-being of its citizens and enable collective dialogue to address the economic crises and aid the establishment of national institutions under unified leadership, according to the memorandum.

The document further dealt with peacebuilding, democracy, and the rule of law by enforcing basic freedoms, social justice, and sustainable development. It also spoke of the necessity to advance the position and political role of women, achieve community peace, establish a permanent constitution for the country, support youth issues, and remove injustices.

The memorandum was signed by the leader of the SLF El, Tahir Hajar, vice president of the SLM-TC Salih Abusara, and president of the SCP Omar El Degeir.

Last Wednesday, Minnie Minawi, leader of the SLM-MM and SCP president Omar El Degeir also announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) "to unify visions regarding the issues of the transitional period and the completion of the peace process".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Legislative Council

The formation of the Legislative Council has been a contentious issue for months and its formation has been postponed multiple times despite protests. Last month, the formation of the legislative council was extended to December 31.

"The formation is long overdue", Hafiz Ismail stated in an interview with Radio Dabanga. "We still do not know when it is exactly going to happen". According to Hafiz, there are many forces benefiting from the absence of a parliament at the moment.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.