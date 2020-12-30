South Africa: Detectives in Nelson Mandela Bay Ensure Safer Streets During Festive Season

press release

Safer Festive Season Operations are intended to ensure that our communities can enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday period therefore every effort must be made in realising this vision.

In ensuring that offenders are brought to book, detectives across Nelson Mandela Bay achieved significant successes in arresting 40 suspects within 8 hours. An operation was conducted last night, 29 December 2020 from 23:00 until 07:00 this morning, 30 December 2020. The focus of the operation was to ensure that suspects wanted on serious and violent cases were arrested.

The arrested suspects were wanted for crimes ranging from theft, house robberies, business robberies, housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common as well as petty crimes.

All the arrested suspects will appear in their respective courts soon.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the detective team in their efforts to bring wanted criminals to justice. "Our police officers both operational and investigative will be doing everything in their power during this festive season to ensure that criminals are arrested and brought to book. These successes is an indication to the community that the police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro are not sleeping and are serious in tightening our grip on criminals," vowed Brig Kupiso.