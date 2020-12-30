South Africa: Foschville SAPS Seeks Missing Woman

30 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Fochville SAPS is investigating a missing person case and appealing to the community for assistance. Yoliswa Zono, aged 37, was last seen on Sunday, 27 December 2020 when she left her home in Greenspark, Fochville.

Zono is slender build, light in complexion and has short hair. She was last seen wearing a brown dress and brown boots.

Anyone who might have information that will assist the police in locating the missing person is urged to contact Fochville SAPS on 018 771 1103/1104 or Detective Sergeant Dikeledi Pholoalisema on 018 771 1120; or alternatively the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.