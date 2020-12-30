South Africa: Foschville SAPS Seeks Missing Woman

press release

Fochville SAPS is investigating a missing person case and appealing to the community for assistance. Yoliswa Zono, aged 37, was last seen on Sunday, 27 December 2020 when she left her home in Greenspark, Fochville.

Zono is slender build, light in complexion and has short hair. She was last seen wearing a brown dress and brown boots.

Anyone who might have information that will assist the police in locating the missing person is urged to contact Fochville SAPS on 018 771 1103/1104 or Detective Sergeant Dikeledi Pholoalisema on 018 771 1120; or alternatively the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.