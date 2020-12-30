South Africa: Murdered Woman's Fiancé Arrested

press release

Kabega Park detective officers traced and arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect in Port Alfred for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

It is alleged that on Monday, 14 December 2020 at approximately 19:30, Vuyokazi Faba (34) was visiting her friend in Bloza in Rocklands, Port Elizabeth when her boyfriend arrived. According to witnesses, he was aggressive and dragged her from the house and started assaulting her with an axe. He then ran away. The victim was rushed to hospital and on Monday, 28 December 2020, Ms Faba passed away. A murder case was opened.

Kabega Park detectives reacted swiftly and immediately attempted to trace the suspect. On the Monday, 28 December 2020, the detectives followed up on information that the suspect was hiding in Port Alfred. This information was operationalised and the suspect was arrested at 17:00 at a relative's house in Port Alfred.

The 33 year old suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court on Thursday 31 December 2020, on charges of murder.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso commended the detectives from Kabega Park for the immediate action they took to arrest the suspect involved in the murder. She reiterated that crimes against women and children are a national priority and that the police will do everything possible to make sure that the suspect remain in custody.