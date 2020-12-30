Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Appoints Khupe, Mudzuri As His VPs

30 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Newly-elected MDC-T president has offered Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri party vice presidents' posts while reinstalling Morgen Komichi in the position of national chair as he moved to appoint a bloated party executive that involves a handful of veteran party politicians.

He was having his first press conference in his new capacity at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House Wednesday.

Mwonzora promised to reach out to his comrades-turned-new-rivals who abandoned the party's extraordinary congress on Sunday midway, while claiming the opposition senator had rigged the internal poll in his favour.

More to follow...

Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

