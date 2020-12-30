Namibia: Housebreaking Suspect Shot Dead

30 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE police have confirmed a housebreaking and shooting incident in which one suspect was shot dead and another arrested.

Crime prevention officers on duty were summoned to attend to a housebreaking incident shortly before 01h00 this morning in which a business premises in Wanaheda was being broken into.

Upon arrival at the premises, one suspect was found outside and surrendered himself to the officers.

The other suspect, who was inside the building, came running out and started shooting at the officers at close range.

The officers returned fire and the suspect was struck by several bullets. He was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The body has not yet been identified.

According to the police the suspects were identified as habitual robbers and housebreakers, who were out on bail.

The other suspect is detained at the Wanaheda police station. Housebreaking tools were found on the scene and investigations continue.

