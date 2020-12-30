Zimbabwe: Zim Schools Re-Opening Deferred

GOVERNMENT has indefinitely deferred re-opening of schools that had been scheduled for January 4 2021 on the backdrop of a spike in positive Covid-19 cases that has seen the country recording five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

"This serves to confirm that this communication from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is authentic," said Mangwana.

Tumisang Thabela, permanent secretary in the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said, "The Ministry of Primary Secondary Education would like to advice its valued learners, parents, guardians and other stakeholders that in light of the surge in Covid-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease as well as the threat posed by Cyclone Chalane,

"Government has seen it fit to deviate from the previously announced 2021 School Calendar that directed schools to open on January 2021."

She added, "In this regard please be advised that 2020 ZIMSEC O and A LEVEL examinations will resume on January 5 2021 to February 05 2021 as previously announced.

Having deferred the opening of schools beyond January4 , the dates for the commencement of the 2-21 school calendar for all primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course as the government monitors the situation."

Thabela urged learners, parents and guardians to reinforce wearing of face masks, physical distancing as well as hand-washing to prevent the spread of infection of Covid-19.

She said in the meantime, heads of schools should continue with preparations for the safe opening of schools and the accelerated implementation of teaching and learning activities.

According to the Health ministry's latest report, 177 plus five new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of December 29, Zimbabwe had recorded 13 325 cases, 11 067 recoveries and 359 deaths.

