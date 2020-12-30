South Africa: Next Two Weeks Are Key As Western Cape Battles Covid-19

analysis

The 14 days of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown are key to protect the Western Cape's healthcare system and workers, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde as he and several senior officials spent Tuesday discussing the latest lockdown regulations during two virtual briefings.

Winde said the province had a "hectic week" of meetings before a virtual session of the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 29 December as he and officials unpacked the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.

Department of the Premier departmental head Dr Harry Malila, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and departmental head Dr Keith Cloete joined Winde at the legislature's Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19.

The latest provincial government figures on Tuesday afternoon showed 199,353 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province, 6,512 confirmed related deaths, 37,355 confirmed active cases and 3,131 hospitalisations.

Winde said the province "welcomed" the 14 day new restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but did not agree on the closure of public spaces such as parks and beaches.

On Monday, 28 December, during an address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced an immediate ban on the sale of alcohol, as well as the closure of public spaces in hotspot areas.

