Africa: Catch Up - Africa Science Focus in 2020

This year, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new show emerged on Africa's fledgling podcast scene. Tasked with uncovering the voices of scientists in the least-developed countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and sharing stories from their communities, Africa Science Focus has become a must-listen podcast for policymakers, development practitioners, academics and the general public.

Africa Science Focus editor Jackie Opara-Fatoye and SciDev.Net global features and podcasts editor Fiona Broom look back at their favourite episodes and the impact the podcast has had since its launch in August 2020.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

This programme was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the European Development Journalism Grants programme, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.