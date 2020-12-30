Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls for Continued Precautionary Measures to Prevent Covid-19

29 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on the public to continue with the precautionary measures aimed at tackling the spread of COVID-19 as the cases continue to surge in the country.

"As COVID19 cases continue to surge and our intensive care units operate at maximum capacity, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of precautionary measures," the premier pointed out in his face-book.

"Save your life; save someone else's life and support our health workers by wearing a mask", he urged.

Coronavirus cases in Ethiopia have reached 123,145 since the first Coronavirus outbreak in the country reported on March, 2020, according to Ministry of Health.

To date some 1,785,132 sample tests have been conducted, 109,846 COVID-19 patients recovered and 231 patients are currently in severe condition.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country reached to 1,912, it was indicated.

