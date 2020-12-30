Botswana: Police Chief Praises Business Community

30 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Maun — Maun business community has been hailed for adhering to the recently introduced curfew restrictions despite the effects brought about by COVID-19 pandemic on their operations.

Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent Peter Gochela said in an interview that the business community cooperated well citing liquor outlets and chain shops, which he said closed as early as 6pm while public transport such as long distance buses cancelled their night trips to ensure compliance with the stipulated times.

"We had a smooth cooperation as far as level of compliance to the curfew was concerned. We had not recorded any case of business owners violating the regulations despite some minor challenges we experienced during the first day at Makalamabedi gate. Some buses arrived late after the curfew times but they managed to resolve the matter amicably," he added.

Snr Supt. Gochela also noted that some taxi operators in Maun tried to violate the regulations as they traversed the village looking for customers after 7pm during the first two days, but the police reprimanded them, adding that currently, all were compliant.

He also commended the general public for adhering to the set regulations noting that they should appreciate that the restriction was not meant to punish them but to save their lives.

The police chief called the public to continue with the good spirit as they usher in the New Year. The police, he said would continue with their operations such as roadblocks and street patrols to ensure 100 per cent compliance to the curfew and COVID 19 protocols.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

