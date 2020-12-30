Angola: Hidrochicapa Improves Electricity Supply in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — The construction in the year 2021 of the Chicapa II Hydroelectric Development Project, with the possibility of generating 32 megawatts of power, will improve the supply of electricity to the region, said last Tuesday the governor of the eastern Lunda Sul, Daniel Neto.

The city of Saurimo is currently supplied with 15 megawatts of power.

Speaking to ANGOP, the governor informed that the project has recently been presented to the Cabinet Council and it is to receive a public-private financing.

The governor seized the occasion to announce that the Thermal Station of Txicumina, with the capacity to produce 19.6 megawatts, is to start functioning in the year 2021.

He also disclosed that the provincial government of Lunda Sul has the plan to build a new water treatment station with the capacity of 864 cubic metres per hour, a project currently awaiting financing.

The city of Saurimo is currently supplied with 15 megawatts of power.

Speaking to ANGOP, the governor informed that the project has recently been presented to the Cabinet Council and it is to receive a public-private financing.

The governor seized the occasion to announce that the Thermal Station of Txicumina, with the capacity to produce 19.6 megawatts, is to start functioning in the year 2021.

He also disclosed that the provincial government of Lunda Sul has the plan to build a new water treatment station with the capacity of 864 cubic metres per hour, a project currently awaiting financing.