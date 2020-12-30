Angola: Hidrochicapa Improves Electricity Supply in Lunda Sul

29 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — The construction in the year 2021 of the Chicapa II Hydroelectric Development Project, with the possibility of generating 32 megawatts of power, will improve the supply of electricity to the region, said last Tuesday the governor of the eastern Lunda Sul, Daniel Neto.

The city of Saurimo is currently supplied with 15 megawatts of power.

Speaking to ANGOP, the governor informed that the project has recently been presented to the Cabinet Council and it is to receive a public-private financing.

The governor seized the occasion to announce that the Thermal Station of Txicumina, with the capacity to produce 19.6 megawatts, is to start functioning in the year 2021.

He also disclosed that the provincial government of Lunda Sul has the plan to build a new water treatment station with the capacity of 864 cubic metres per hour, a project currently awaiting financing.

The city of Saurimo is currently supplied with 15 megawatts of power.

Speaking to ANGOP, the governor informed that the project has recently been presented to the Cabinet Council and it is to receive a public-private financing.

The governor seized the occasion to announce that the Thermal Station of Txicumina, with the capacity to produce 19.6 megawatts, is to start functioning in the year 2021.

He also disclosed that the provincial government of Lunda Sul has the plan to build a new water treatment station with the capacity of 864 cubic metres per hour, a project currently awaiting financing.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.