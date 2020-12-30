Angola: Football - André Makanga Takes Over As Desportivo DA Huila's Coach

Lubango — Former footballer André Makanga is since last Tuesday the new head-coach of Desportivo da Huíla (CDH), in replacement of Mário Soares.

Hired for a season, Makanga, 42, was introduced to members and media personnel by the club's vice president, brigadier José Santos Paulino.

Speaking to the press, the former defender stated that he intends to do hard work, in order to place Desportivo da Huíla among the top teams in the 2020-21 championship.

He admitted that it will not be easy to achieve the recommended target, since the realization of this goal requires hard work by the entire squad.

"I had several proposals, but I believed in Desportivo da Huíla for being a club that has done a good championship, especially, in the last four years, besides having excellent players", he stressed.

He defended the need for support from members, sponsors, fans and players, in order to produce good results inside and outside the country.

Born in May 14, 1978, in Luanda, André Makanga has already been an assistant coach of the national football team, assistant coach of Recreativo does Libolo, where 2017-2018 was head-coach.

As a player of the national team he played in the African championships of Nations in 2006-Egypt, 2008-Ghana, 2010-Angola and 2012-Guinea, as well as in the world cup of Germany in 2006.

