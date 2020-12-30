South Africa: Man Falls 40 Meters From Viewing Platform

Howick Falls — A 38-year-old man has been rescued after falling approximately 40 meters from the viewing platform at Howick Falls in KZN early this morning. The man alleged that he was being chased by unknown assailants at 2 am this morning when he fell from the platform.

ER24 paramedics arrived just before 6:30 am after being alerted by the South African Police Services who were already on the scene along with another private emergency service. The viewing platform sits to the side of the falls and the patient could be seen clinging to a branch on a small ledge, 40 meters down the 95-meter cliff face.

Our medic suited up in his harness while SAPS cordoned off the area to the 30 or so bystanders. The SAPS Search & Rescue team then arrived and set up a rope system. As our medic was already suited up, they decided to lower him down to the patient to save time. The patient was assessed and found to have only suffered minor injuries. He was then attached to the medic's harness via a sling and both were lifted back up to the platform just before 8 am. He was transported to Northdale hospital by the other private emergency service on the scene for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are unknown to ER24, but SAPS were on scene for further investigation. Photos from SAPS Search and Rescue, used with permission and thanks.