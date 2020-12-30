Uganda: UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Three People Dead

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of one of their own who reportedly went on a rampage on Monday shooting three people dead and injuring three others in Nkondo village, Ryeru Sub County in Rubirizi District.

While addressing mourners in Nkondo village on Wednesday, the commander of 309 Brigade Lt Col James Kasule identified the suspect as Bobson Amutuhaire.

"We arrested him that evening from Rutoto Sub County trying to escape to his home in Sheema District. We are still interrogating him to find out why he walked about 8 kilometers to attack these members of the same family," he said.

Lt Col Kasule revealed that Amutuhaire first attacked and shot everyone in his 27 battalion before proceeding to attack the family in Nkondo village.

UPDF Second Division spokesperson Maj Charles Kabona said the suspect is being kept at the division headquarters as they carry on further investigations.

"He is the prime suspect in the murder and the investigating team is on the ground to find out more evidence to pin him. He faces murder and attempted murder charges before the court-martial," he said.

Maj Kabona apologised to the people of Rubirizi saying that the conduct of a soldier is not a reflection of the whole force, but rather individual mistakes.

Former Bunyaruguru County MP, Mr Cadet Benjamin, asked the army to bring court-martial to the area so that the locals can witness how the matter is being handled.

"For justice to prevail, we want court-martial to be brought on the ground so that people can see how the matter has been handled," he said.