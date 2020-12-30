Uganda: UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting Three People Dead

30 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Felix Ainebyoona

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of one of their own who reportedly went on a rampage on Monday shooting three people dead and injuring three others in Nkondo village, Ryeru Sub County in Rubirizi District.

While addressing mourners in Nkondo village on Wednesday, the commander of 309 Brigade Lt Col James Kasule identified the suspect as Bobson Amutuhaire.

"We arrested him that evening from Rutoto Sub County trying to escape to his home in Sheema District. We are still interrogating him to find out why he walked about 8 kilometers to attack these members of the same family," he said.

Lt Col Kasule revealed that Amutuhaire first attacked and shot everyone in his 27 battalion before proceeding to attack the family in Nkondo village.

UPDF Second Division spokesperson Maj Charles Kabona said the suspect is being kept at the division headquarters as they carry on further investigations.

"He is the prime suspect in the murder and the investigating team is on the ground to find out more evidence to pin him. He faces murder and attempted murder charges before the court-martial," he said.

Maj Kabona apologised to the people of Rubirizi saying that the conduct of a soldier is not a reflection of the whole force, but rather individual mistakes.

Former Bunyaruguru County MP, Mr Cadet Benjamin, asked the army to bring court-martial to the area so that the locals can witness how the matter is being handled.

"For justice to prevail, we want court-martial to be brought on the ground so that people can see how the matter has been handled," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.