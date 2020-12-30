Uganda: Rights Lawyer Opiyo Released On Bail

30 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ephraim Kasozi

Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo has been granted bail pending trial in regard to accusations of money laundering.

Justice Jane Okuo of the Anti-corruption Court has today ordered for the release of Mr Opiyo on bail but ordered him to deposit cash of Shs15m in the bank.

The court also ordered Mr Opiyo to deposit his passport in court to restrict his movements out of the country and each of the four sureties were bonded at Shs100m, not cash.

Justice Okuo ruled that Mr Opiyo has a legal right to bail based on the presumption of innocence.

His lawyers, David Mpanga, Robert Mackay, and Elison Karuhanga argued that Mr Opiyo is a lawyer in courts of law, a human rights international award winner with substantial sureties.

They said that Mr Opiyo knows his obligations to bail.

Mr Opiyo appeared before the High Court judge by way of video conference at Buganda Road, hardly a week after a lower court remanded him until January 11, next year.

Mr Opiyo, the executive director of Chapter Four Uganda was arrested last week from a city restaurant and detained at Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Kireka. He was charged with money laundering, a charge that can only be heard by the High Court judge.

Mr Opiyo was arrested jointly with four other suspected lawyers, Herbert Dakasi, Esomu Obure, Anthony Odur and Human Rights officer, Hamid Tenywa who were granted police bond last Thursday.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Opiyo on October 8, 2020 at ABSA Bank Garden City Branch, in Kampala District acquired $340,000 (about Shs1.2 billion) through ABSA Bank account No.6004078045 in the names of Chapter Four Uganda, knowing at the time of receipt that the said funds were proceeds of crime.

Opiyo is the lawyer representing two NGOs including the Uganda National NGO Forum and Uganda Women's Network whose accounts were recently frozen by the Financial Intelligence Authority over alleged involvement in moving money to finance terrorism activities.

