Malawi: Mzuzu Central Hospital to Have Oxygen Plant

Government set to install oxygen plant at Mzuzu Central Hospital in order to handle serious Covid-19 patient cases.

Currently, the hospital spends K62 000 on each oxygen cylinder. The hospital uses about 15 oxygen cylinders in its intensive care unit and other wards every day.

Epidemiology officer for Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM), Daniel Mapemba said on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Mponela, Dowa during Covid-19 Media Interface meeting for central region that the installation of the oxygen plant at Mzuzu hospital would help to reduce referral cases from northern region to the two central hospitals.

Mapemba added that Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) have been installed with oxygen plants in order to handle admissions for Covid-19 patients.

"Covid-19 admissions require three cylinders per patient per day. The installation of the plant will have an impact in the management of patients," he said.

Mapemba revealed that the country had 14 admitted Covid-19 patients at QECH and KCH and the two had seven patients each.

He said all the three central hospital have been designated to manage Covid-19 serious cases.

Mapemba said with the second wave of Covid-19 there was need to scale up rapid testing in order to determine cases.

He said the Country was still weighing options of Covid-19 vaccine adding by April 2021 might be put to use.

Acting Deputy Director of Preventive Health Services for Heath Education Service, Mavuto Thomas said the country has over 257, 000 testing kits.

He said if the country has the capacity to test over 1,000 people a day and it would last 157 days.

Malawi has recorded 6,377 cases with 5,465 recoveries and 188 deaths.

Over 67 percent of the deaths are men that were at high risk with illnesses of diabetes, cancer, hypertension and HIV.