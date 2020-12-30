Mozambique: Chalane Reaches Central Mozambique

Maputo — Cyclone Chalane made landfall on the central Mozambican coast, just north of the city of Beira, early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), operated by the United States Navy, the cyclone was generating winds of 45 knots (about 83 kilometres an hour) - less than half the speed of the winds from Cyclone Idai which hit Beira in March 2019.

Initial reports from Beira on Wednesday suggested only minor damage from the cyclone - consisting mainly of roofs blown off houses built of flimsy materials. There were no reports of casualties - largely because people living in vulnerable areas had time to evacuate.

Chalane has continued to head westwards into Manica province, bringing heavy rain to the provincial capital, Chimoio. On its current course the storm system will enter Zimbabwe by Wednesday afternoon - but by then it will be dissipating, with wind speeds of 55 kilometres an hour.