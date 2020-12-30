Mozambique: Vietnamese Court Jails Man for Smuggling Rhino Horns From Mozambique

Maputo — A court in the Vietnamese city of Can Tho on Tuesday sentenced a Vietnamese citizen to 12 and a half years imprisonment for smuggling rhinoceros horns from Mozambique.

According to the Vietnamese press, the man, 38 year old Do Thanh Son, was caught at Can Tho international airport with rhino horns weighing 28.7 kilos in his luggage. According to the Vietnamese press, he was found guilty of "violating regulations on the management and protection of endangered, precious and rare animals,"

According to the prosecution, Son had gone to Mozambique to work as a driver for a restaurant. In February 2020, he accepted a proposal by his employer, identified only as Domigos (doubtless a misspelling of the common Lusophone name Domingos), who would cover all travel expenses and pay him a thousand US dollars to transport rhino horns from Mozambique to Vietnam.

On 29 February, Son left Mozambique for Ho Chi Minh City. This involved a stopover in South Korea. But in Korea, Son was informed his flight was being diverted to the Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta.

The Vietnamese government had decided to divert all flights headed for Ho Chi Minh City from South Korea to Can Tho so as to prevent a Covid-19 quarantine overload.

Son had not been expecting this, and so he contacted the restaurant staff in Maputo to inform them that the destination had been changed. Then he removed all information on his mobile phone and deleted his social network accounts.

On March 2, when his flight landed at Can Tho, customs officials asked Son to open his luggage for inspection but he refused, claiming his baggage contained live koi fish and opening it without an oxygenation system would cause the fish to die.

The officials did not believe him and opened his luggage anyway. They found no fish, but 11 rhino horns weighing 28.7 kg. He was officially arrested on 16 March, after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The sale and purchase of rhino horns is prohibited in Vietnam, but there is a demand for the horns from rich Vietnamese who believed the horns can cure a wide range of ailments, ranging from hangovers to cancer.

This is the second case in the space of a month of Vietnamese courts handing down jail sentences for smuggling rhino horns from Mozambique. On 23 November, a court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced 49 year old Nguyen Anh Duong to six years imprisonment for smuggling over six kilos of rhino horns from Mozambique.