Mozambique: Covid-19 - 261 Recoveries, 62 New Cases and One Death

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported that a further 261 people have made a full recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, this brings the total number of recoveries to 16,439 - which is 89.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry also reported a further death. This latest victim was a 70 year old Mozambican women hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. Despite medical care, her condition did not improve, and she died on Tuesday morning.

The release said that to date 268,576 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 977 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 514 were from Maputo city, 127 from Cabo Delgado, 88 from Sofala, 88 from Nampula, 75 from Inhambane, 55 from Tete, 12 from Manica, 11 from Zambezia, and seven from Maputo province. No tests were reported from Niassa or Gaza.

915 of the tests gave negative results, and 62 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country to 18,372.

Of the new cases, 59 are Mozambican, two are South African and one is of undetermined nationality. 29 are men or boys, and 33 are women or girls. Three are children under the age of 15, and four are over 65 years old. There was no age information for two cases.

Most of the new cases - 48 - were from Maputo city, but there were also 12 cases from Nampula and two from Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry release reported that, over the previous 24 hours, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from Maputo hospitals, but six new cases were admitted (five in Maputo and one in Nampula). There are now 49 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (44 in Maputo, two in Nampula, two in Tete and one in Zambezia.

There are now 1,766 active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,318 (74.6 per cent of the total); Nampula, 89; Maputo province, 84; Cabo Delgado, 72; Sofala, 55; Niassa, 51; Gaza, 41; Inhambane, 33; Zambezia, 15; Manica, five; Tete, three.