Sudan: Ten Killed and Wounded in South Darfur Tribal Clashes

South Darfur — At least 10 people have been killed or wounded in clashes between the Fallata and the Rizeigat tribes in South Darfur in the past two days.

Witnesses from the Abu Lala area, south of the state capital Nyala, told Radio Dabanga that a clash took place on Monday, killing five and wounding three others. Several attackers have been captured. The witnesses also said that there was a second attack in the Abu Lala area at dawn on Tuesday, which resulted in a number of uncounted deaths and injuries on both sides. They added that the attack in Abu Lala led to the displacement of the local population and that the state authorities have sent a military force to the area.

The witnesses also said that there have been clashes in the Abu Sifarik and El Tawil areas on Tuesday. Since they have not had any contact with these two areas, they do not know if there has been any loss of life or damage to property.

In a statement yesterday, leaders from the Abu Lala area accused the Rizeigat from the Um Dawaban area of being behind the attack. However, the mayor of the region, Mustafa Abu Nouba, denied this, saying that the two tribes had already signed a reconciliation agreement.

The wali (governor) of South Darfur, Mousa Mahdi, called for immediate trials against "criminals and outlaws who seek to destabilize the state's security and stability" in a speech yesterday. He stated that during the coming period, the law will take the place of reconciliation conferences between tribes. The wali also issued strict security directives to the citizens in the area of Abu Lala.

The commander of the 16 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Mohamed El Amin, pledged to implement a comprehensive campaign to remove arms from the hands of citizens. Joint military forces will protect the citizens, he said.

Reconciliation in August

At the beginning of August, the Fallata and Rizeigat tribes signed a reconciliation document at the end of a reconciliation conference in Nyala, capital of South Darfur.

The document stipulated that both sides had to pay of blood money (diya), and that security in the region would be established.

The reconciliation followed the establishment of a truce, signed in May, under which the warring parties agreed to deal with violent incidents by customary courts.

The Rizeigat are nomadic Arab herders. In South Darfur they mainly herd cattle. During the war in Darfur at the beginning of this century Rizeigat herders joined the Janjaweed militia, that was responsible for ethnic cleansing. The Fallata are cattle herders as well, but from African ethnic origin.

On Saturday, 15 people were killed in fighting between Masalit farmers and Fallata herders in South Darfur.

