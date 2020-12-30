Uganda: Amuriat Rallies Teso to Vote Out Museveni

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, yesterday alleged that government is using some gangs to brutalise Opposition candidates and supporters.

"I want to put Museveni on notice that he should stop using [gangs] to torture Ugandans. I want to inform Museveni that change is coming and he must accept the change. We shall not allow the people of Uganda to be killed," Mr Amuriat said to a cheering crowd at Wiggins Secondary School ground in Kumi Municipality.

Mr Amuriat, who is canvassing votes in his home sub-region of Teso, said gangs have been deployed in various areas in the country to brutalise Opposition candidates and supporters.

He did not substantiate or cite evidence to back his claims.

On Monday, Mr Amuriat was pepper-sprayed by police and hospitalised at Fast Line Medical Centre in Bugiri Town. His campaign plan for the day was cut short.

Yesterday, Mr Amuriat said the chemical sprayed in his eyes was not the ordinary pepper spray.

"Today I am putting on two specs and this wasn't my intention. Yesterday I was sprayed with a dangerous chemical and as a result I have developed blisters on my back and my eyes are hurting. The agents of Mr Museveni have continued to trail me and other Opposition candidates but that will not break our spirit for change," he said.

At Kachumbala Trading Centre in Bukedea District, jubilant youths stopped Mr Amuriat to address them before proceeding to other parts of the district. He addressed several rallies in Bukedea before proceeding to Kumi and Soroti districts.

Mr Amuriat was followed by seven police cars through the outskirts of Bukedea Town. But at Malera Sub-county, Mr Max Ogwal, the eastern regional police commander, who headed the police trailing team, lost sight of Mr Amuriat. Mr Amuriat then sneaked into Bukedea Town Council undetected and addressed voters.

He urged the people of Teso to join other regions which have resolved to vote for change. Mr Amuriat told locals that President Museveni's has been deceiving them with promises of development.

He also addressed people in Kidongole, Kanyum and Ongin in Kumi District and other places in Soroti. In various trading centres, locals lined up on either side of the road to welcome him.

By Franklin Draku, George Emuron & Vincent Ebul

What they said...

Mr Samuel Ejakait, a resident of Kumi District, blamed government for not restocking the cattle raided by Karimojong warriors. Mr Joseph Ojakol, a bicycle repairer in Bukedea Town Council, said: "Government is at war with its own citizens. They should allow people exercise their right to vote their chosen candidate. Police, army should stay away from politics."