Uganda: Polls - Museveni Deploys Spies to Stop Violence

President Museveni has said security agencies, especially the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), are set to deal with anyone who will cause violence in Kampala and other parts of the country during the election period.

Speaking during his radio and television address from State House, Nakasero on Monday evening, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate assured Ugandans that the elections slated for January 14 will be peaceful.

Mr Museveni said most of the groups formed by the Opposition with an aim of disrupting the electoral process have since reformed and pledged to work with the NRM government.

Reflecting on the November 18 riots that broke out in Kampala and other towns, Mr Museveni said the violence was backed by National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

The riots that left more than 54 people dead in clashes with the security agencies erupted after the police arrested Mr Kyagulanyi during his campaign in Luuka District before detaining him at Nalufenya in Jinja City.

Mr Kyagulanyi, whose campaigns in several towns have been dispersed by the police and army on grounds that he was violating Covid-19 guidelines, has continuously denied participating in any unlawful actions during campaigns.

Below is Mr Museveni's full statement on anticipated election violence as he responded to a report made to him by State minister for Water Ronald Kibuule who said Opposition supporters were threatening NRM supporters in the Greater Mukono area.

Verbatim

On the issue of threatening (NRM supporters). People have a lot of foolishness. The Banyankole have a saying; 'a cow that wants to die, licks an axe'. This threat to the NRM supporters was done here in Kampala during the riots. They attacked movement supporters.

NRM has a lot of youth because at every village, we have 23 youth in leadership. If we incite the NRM youth to defend themselves, there is no Opposition who will raise their head but that is not our way to encourage civilian violence.

Therefore, what we did here in Kampala was sending the army [because] there was a problem with the police. In Kawempe, I was told that there were Opposition supporters who defaced my posters, threatened people and our people reported to police.

Two police officers said they are not concerned with politics. Now, the army came in and arrested all those who were threatening people and also arrested those two police officers. They are in prison now.

Again here in Kampala, some of those who were attacking people died. Thirty-two people among the civilians who attacked the army died. Two of them were killed in a slum of Makerere Kivulu above Kisekka market.

Here in Kampala, they had formed groups of untouchables. Recently, I met them in my home in Rwakitura (Kiruhura District). All the groups came and told me they are now going to join the NRM.

But remember that time when the army came in, these people attacked them with hammers. Some of them died there. Therefore, any person threatening Ugandans whether an NRM supporter or any other person, it is not allowed and we are going to stop it.

Now, I have deployed some people who are following these groups who will inform the army about whoever does what in any area. There are those groups that move with knives and machetes in the villages threatening people. You are not allowed to threaten any Ugandan. Just threatening is not allowed. We are going to weed out all of them.

I have put a group but I don't want to mention the names of those whom I know. They are going to spy whoever they hear is threatening people like those who have been operating in Wakiso. We sent a force which has arrested them.

Therefore, I want to assure you that the election period will be peaceful and please don't fear anything. Just wear your yellow attire so that we see who will touch you.

The youth who came to see me in Rwakitura were saying 'we are going to burn Kampala'. There is no one going to burn Kampala. No one. They have made petrol bombs and whoever tries will die. There is no one who will burn Kampala. There is nobody who will stop people from casting their votes. So, don't fear nothing.

We have the capacity to reach everywhere any time including deep in the night. We have full capacity. When you see police passing around with (patrol) pickups, you think that is the only security for Uganda. We have a big capacity for instance we have the UAVs, these unmanned aircrafts.

I can be here when the aircraft is hovering over around the place when I am here seeing what is in Kayunga because of those unmanned air vehicles. That is why we arrested all those who were rioting the other time because we were seeing them on film. Our cameras were seeing them and all were arrested.

But, the good thing is that most of these children have reformed because those of Luweero and Nakaseke came to me recently and found me in Rwakitura.

When they finished rioting, they looked for Hon Rebecca Kadaga [Speaker of Parliament] and asked her to take them to the President. When I was in Jinja she told me but I had no time until recently when they came and met me in Rwakitura. They told me, in the Luweero riots, they lost five of their colleagues. Those children whom Kyagulanyi sent into riots.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That group of Kyagulanyi will get dismantled because some of them have been approaching me. What made most of those children walk away from that group was bad manners which is using violence and force when there is no one who has more force than me.

In Mityana, two youth died in the riots and their families became bitter. This Kyagulanyi group are killers because they give these children drugs (enjayi) and say go and die. Those children are not stupid.

They are told go and die because the more you are killed, the people will hate this government. But, they are lying to themselves because people were happy for the other one the soldiers killed in Makerere-Kivulu. The people who stayed nearby said 'we warned these children to stop'. They were putting those places in tension.

Therefore, there is nothing in these threats. We have enough capacity. Please report them. You have been reporting to the police and nothing is done. Any police officer who will do nothing, will be arrested and dismissed from the police. There are many children who want to join the police. We will dismiss these ones and bring other Ugandans who want to work.