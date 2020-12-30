Nigerians Should Stop Blaming God for Nation's Challenges - Obasanjo

"When we do the right thing, the economy will be what it should be," Mr obasanjo said.

A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged leaders of the country to desist from blaming God for the woes of the nation.

Mr Obasanjo made the statement on Tuesday while delivering his New Year message at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to Punch Newspaper, Mr Obasanjo said with responsible leaders, no Nigerian should go to bed hungry.

"When we do the right thing, the economy will be what it should be. I like the motto of a school which says 'work and pray.' Some people say it should be 'pray and work', but it doesn't matter to me in what order I put it, but prayer must go with work and work must go with prayer."

Speaking on the challenges in 2020, he said; "We have gone from one form of insecurity to (a) bad economy and on the top of it is the COVID-19. Some people, either for insecurity or for bad economy or for COVID-19, have gone to the great beyond. I will say those who have departed, particularly in this year of challenges, may their souls rest in perfect peace."

Mr Obasanjo said Nigerians must be ready to work hard in 2021.

"I believe we need to work hard in this country as we pray hard so that the coming year, the year 2021 will be a glorious year for us. But it will not happen unless we work to make it happen.

"We do not have to blame God for our situation. We have to blame ourselves. Nigeria does not have to be poor; no Nigerian must go to bed hungry. That we have a situation like that is a choice by our leaders and followers alike. My prayer is that God will make the year 2021 a better year for all of us, but it will not happen without work."

PREMIUM TIMES has on several occasions reported different challenges facing Nigeria.

These include high unemployment rate, insecurity and economic hardship among others.

Mr Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 but has been a critic of all the administrations after his, despite helping all his successors to get to office.