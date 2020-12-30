Kenya: 2 Children Mauled to Death By a Hippo in Lake Victoria

30 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Two children died on Wednesday after they were mauled by a rogue hippopotamus on the shores of Lake Victoria at Siungu Uhwaya beach in Bondo sub-county.

Siungu Beach Management Unit Secretary Erick Ochieng Nyatumba said the children were taking bath along the shore when they were ambushed by the hippo.

Ochieng said that the rogue hippo attacked and mauled the first child, a male in Grade I, at Siungu beach before walking along the lake shore towards Uhwaya area where it again attacked and seriously injured a Standard VIII boy, who is now recuperating in a local hospital.

A third child who was bitten in the stomach by the same hippopotamus was pronounced dead on arrival at Got Agulu Health Center, the BMU Secretary said.

Local fishermen said hippos have been roaming along the beaches in the area despite calls by fear-gripped residents to have the wild animals contained by the wildlife agency.

He called for government intervention through the Kenya Wildlife Services to have the rogue hippos tamed or relocated to end the human-wildlife conflicts in the area.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.