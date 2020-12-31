Nigeria: Terrorism - 299 People Killed in 6 Years, Chibok Community Cries Out

Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA) has called for global efforts to save the Chibok community from terrorist attacks, stating that about 299 people have been killed in the local government within a period of six years.

According by the Dr Allen Manasseh, Director, Media And Communication for the association, in the last six years, the Chibok LGA have been attacked 69 times which is affecting their farming activities.

"Many have been abducted aside the 122 Chibok girls that are still missing," the director, Media and Communication of the association, Dr Allen Manasseh said, adding that destructions and lootings of their properties especially food stuff is carried out with so much intensity.

"The frequency and magnitude of the attacks on the Chibok communities has become recurrent with attendant serious loss of lives and properties. We as a people have been calling for serious governmental attention to tame the activities of the terrorists in the North East region, but have not seen appreciable efforts from the side of government to ensure lives and properties are saved.

"On the eve of Christmas, our key farming community of Pemi was attacked, in which we lost seven lives and two abducted with Churches, and many houses raised down by the assailants - terrorists. This happened in less than three weeks within which Takulashi village was attacked where 13 people were killed, nine people abducted, 53 houses destroyed, two churches and four vehicles burnt.

"We demand for adequate response from the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria to act presidentially in solving the security situation in Chibok," the communiy said.

"We also want the world to know that, till now, we still have no update from the Nigerian government about the situation of our remaining 112 Chibok girls still in captivity against all the promises of the government to rescue them.

"We, therefore, in the same vein with Dapchi school girls and Kankara School boys, demand that the remaining of our Chibok School daughters should be brought back in quickest time possible.

"Over the past six years, our communities in Chibok LGA have been attacked 69 times with 299 deaths, many abducted aside the 122 Chibok girls still missing, destructions and lootings of our properties, more especially food stuff. Amongst our communities that were attacked - some severely and serially with no resistance or precautionary measures by our government includes: Chibok town, Bwalakila, Takulashi, Kwople, Kwaranglum, Kautikari, Gatamwarwa, Thlaimakalama, Mifa, Kakilmari, Bwaftari, Kwada, Kaumutahyahi, Kuburmbula, Mifa, Paya yesu Bila Maburdar, Yimirmugza, Mbulabam, Gagilam, Piying, Mboa-Kura, Ntsiha A,B,C, and many other locations too numerous to capture in a single statement.

"Some have been attacked over 10 times with our locals and the few security forces ensuring the towns are not laid desolate and turned ghost towns.

"As a community, we want it on record that we appreciate the sacrifices and gallantry of the few Nigerian security forces working to secure our communities, but their numerical strengths and promptness to respond and ensure extermination of the terrorists have not met our expectation," the statement said.

The communiy said it is constrained to demands for more efforts and possible review/change in the strategy complete change of approach in the prosecution of the war on terror.

"Having spent this long time with less results of the deliverables, there may be the need to ensure complete overhaul of the security architecture to ensure we achieve attach timelines on our deliverables of securing the people and their properties.

"We are 100% agrarian communities with nearly zero government presence in terms of social amenities. We are farming against all odds to survive, but each year, during peak harvest period, we do experience escalation of terrorism on our people and we have had enough. We are calling on the government like never before, to ensure our people are protected, our properties saved. We cannot be farming against threats to our lives only for the insurgent to freely come and loot our agricultural commodities," the statement added.