Africa: BUA's Kabiru Rabiu Tops Ranking of Africa's '100 Economic Leaders for Tomorrow'

Mr Rabiu made the list along with 13 other Nigerians aged 40 and below.

The Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, has been named as one of the best African economic leaders under the age of 40.

Mr Rabiu, who oversees the operations of BUA Group's diverse business interests, topped the rank of 100 CEOs and bureaucrats surveyed from across the continent by the French Institut Choiseul.

The annual listing tagged "100 Africa Economic Leaders for Tomorrow" profiles young entrepreneurs and business leaders with prospects of leading the continent's economy.

The ranking was unveiled by the Institut Choiseul in the partnership with other key economic intelligence and business organisations.

The choiseul Africa 100 is endorsed and supported by Deloitte, Chargeurs, Vyes Rocher, Vicat and Ronald Berger.

In a statement, Chairman of Institut Choiseul, Pascal Lorot, said the ranking, which started in 2014, aims to honour "100 most talented young African economic leaders of their generation".

The laureates, he said, helped Africa in its fight with the Coronavirus pandemic and helping the economy overcome the shockwave.

"These leaders are not used to accept defeat. Throughout this crisis, they demonstrated great qualities of resilience and upsurge. Self-sacrifice, combativeness and courage are the values that our laureates have had to show to emerge stronger," Mr Lorot wrote.

"Whether they are company directors, creative young entrepreneurs, talents of the new economy or leaders of prestigious institutions, these exceptional personalities

managed to reinvent their business and management model to weather to economic storm and move forward despite the turbulences of the crisis.

"The world that comes after is just around the corner and promises us multiple mutations. In this context, our laureates can rely on the Institut Choiseul of which the Choiseul 100 Africa initiative is of particular importance this year to grasp the future with serenity: explore new forms of bilateral cooperation between Africa, France and Europe, promote a dynamic of meetings and solidarity, share our experiences and create connections and synergies," the Choiseul chairperson added.

Apart from the BUA managing director, other Nigerians on the list include Globacom Executive Vice Chairman, Belinda Disu; Managing Director of Grace Lake Partners, Ladi Delano; Associate Vice President of Africa Finance Corporation, Mohammed Abdul-rasaq; CEO of iRoko Partners, Jason Njoku; chair of the Africa Centre, Halima Dangote, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similar business economic leaders from South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Niger, Angola, Uganda, Egypt, Kenya, and many other African countries were featured in the list.

To rank the selected profiles, the institute said it drew out "weighted criteria" which takes into account image and reputation, background and skills, power and function, influence and networks, potential and leadership of the laureates.

"The total score obtained in the different categories of criteria determines the position of each laureate in the final ranking. Profiles with less than 10% in any of the categories are eliminated."

Mr Lorot said the winners are much more than the standard-bearers of a youth that bolsters the hope of more inclusive growth: they are ambassadors that showcase for the eyes of the world to see the most unique that the continent has to offer.