Nigeria Is Running Expired Vision, Says Group

The current vision that Nigeria is running has expired, a group of professionals in the country has said.

The group under the aegis of Kwara Emerging Leaders at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday said that, " Based on this, the country needs its young dynamic and virile youth demography to craft a new vision for the country".

The convener of the group, Comrade Seun Awogbenle, told journalists that, "There are new and emerging realities. If Nigeria will be able to take its place among the comity of nations, it must understand its role to adapt and create a new overarching vision within scope of the current digital disruption".

According to him, "Nigeria as it is presently constituted has failed and does not have the ability to deliver the promises of prosperity, liberty and protection to its people.

"We, therefore, believe that it is time to review, if any, our national vision. Vision is the purview of young people.

"Presently, the vision that Nigeria is running on has expired, the country needs its young, dynamic and virile youth demography to craft a new vision for the country."

Awogbenle added that, "There is a gradual global shift from dependence on oil. The digital ecosystem also provides a critical opportunity for Nigeria to refocus its economy, and with a large youth population, the country is in a good position to maximise the digital ecosystem for stability and sustainability.

"Without vision, our nation will remain rudderless without a direction, purpose or conviction we can call our lodestar."

On the activities of the group in Kwara now, Seun said that, "we have begun aggressive move to take over the leadership of the state in the very nearest future.

"Though we knew the task would not be easy , but capable hands have been identified across the wards in the 16 local government areas of the state to start mobilisation of more members.

"The Kwara Emerging Leaders, as a group of conscientious and result-oriented young people, is only out to protect the interest of Kwara's young people.

"All our actions and engagements, and even relationship with political parties and politicians, will be guided by this vision. We consider as many people who are committed to youth emancipation and total inclusion in the politics and governance of Kwara State as friends and allies."