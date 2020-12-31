Nigeria: Govt Moves to Rescue Nigerian On Death Row in Saudi Arabia

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the Nigerian government is on the case of Sulaimon Olufemi who has been on death row for 18 years in Saudi Arabia over the killing of a police officer.

The NiDCOM boss made this known during a meeting with Olufemi's family who are appealing to the Saudi authorities to free their son.

She said NiDCOM is working with the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia, adding that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, has been in touch with Saudi authorities on the case.

Also on the case is Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora.

Olufemi's freedom is dependent on the daughter of the police officer who was killed when she was two years old. A pardon from the now 20-year-old will see him regain his freedom.