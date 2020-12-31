Nigeria: Govt Moves to Rescue Nigerian On Death Row in Saudi Arabia

Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
Prison, jail
31 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the Nigerian government is on the case of Sulaimon Olufemi who has been on death row for 18 years in Saudi Arabia over the killing of a police officer.

The NiDCOM boss made this known during a meeting with Olufemi's family who are appealing to the Saudi authorities to free their son.

She said NiDCOM is working with the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia, adding that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, has been in touch with Saudi authorities on the case.

Also on the case is Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora.

Olufemi's freedom is dependent on the daughter of the police officer who was killed when she was two years old. A pardon from the now 20-year-old will see him regain his freedom.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.