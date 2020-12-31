Nigerians Must Cooperate in Fight Against Insecurity

Maiduguri — The lingering insecurity in Nigeria has continued to create a public discourse.

It is not unusual to see people criticising government and its officials over the development. But it is sad that most of the comments were bitterly written, full of diatribe without complimenting the government's efforts in the fight against insecurity.

Before 2015 general elections, there's nothing like harsh words whenever a picture or statement about President Buhari was posted on Facebook, Twitter or other social media platforms (including the mainstream media). Unfortunately, some of these interesting comments have reduced after his first tenure.

A recent article written by Malam Garba Shehu celebrating the president's 78th birthday with title "Anti-Corruption Hero, President Buhari Leads by Example" was criticised by many Nigerians with some tagging him as a 'failure'. Then I asked myself; why all these, the most embraced president in Africa is trying to turn into the most insulted President. Is President Buhari aware of what is happening now at all?

I finally concluded that he failed on securing the nation and all these criticisms are hinged on insecurity.

But President Buhari has done a lot to this country and his achievements are numerous.

Fighting corruption, empowerment of citizens, creating employment opportunities, sustaining democracy, agriculture and many more are worth saluting the president.

On the other hand, I have to say that the critics are also right considering the advice given to the president on insecurity, urging him to sack the service chiefs, which he neglected.

Recently, a senator and former governor of Borno State said stakeholders in the region believe that something needs to be done and "urgently too to address the security situation in the North East".

However, the truth is that it is difficult to successfully fight insurgency in Nigeria without the support of the citizens providing credible information to the security personnel. We also need to understand that if other regions will replicate the efforts of people of Borno youth by the way the teeming youths who joined Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), the rate of insecurity in Nigeria will reduce to a minimal point.