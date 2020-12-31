Kenya: 2021 Is Here, but Where's the Celebration?

If the events of the year 2020 are anything to go by, Kenyans will usher in the New Year in a different style different from what we are used to.

The ending year was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a complete change of lifestyle affecting everyone around the world.

Nowadays, donning facemasks is a consistent fixture while handshakes have literally been banned.

Health experts have discouraged crowds and encouraged social distancing. The government has also slapped in a dawn to dusk curfew.

With this in mind, just how different with the remaining festivities of the year turn out?

New Year's Eve Parties.

As has been the tradition, Kenyans usually gather in different entertainment joints to usher in the New Year with friends and family. However, this will not be possible this year due to the imposed dusk to dawn curfew that starts at 10pm till 4am.

Limited social gatherings.

The enforcement of social distancing has transformed the way we work and conduct business. With Kenyans eager to remain safe and protect themselves and loved ones, it is unlikely there will be get togethers at a friend's place or nyama choma meets as has always been the case.

Fireworks maybe, maybe not.

The sky looks like it won't be as lit as it usually is on December 31 midnight. And no, the government has not issued any restrictions on the use of fireworks to usher in the year 2021 but if we are all going to be home by 10pm due to the curfew then who is going to be outside to light up the sky?