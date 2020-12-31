Nigeria: NFF Endorses Davidson Owumi As LMC's CEO-Designate

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has approved the recommendation of the League Management Company (LMC) for the appointment of Mr Davidson Owumi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organizing body for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Owumi, who has had a stellar career both as a player in and outside Nigeria and as a club administrator, is expected to resume office after the upcoming annual general meeting of the LMC.

He replaces Hon. Nduka Irabor, a celebrated Nigerian journalist and former Member of the House of Representatives, who was the first Chairman of the LMC before becoming its CEO, and resigned from the position months ago.

"The LMC has started the new season on a positive note, putting their best foot forward with the telecast of the matches on NPFL.TV and some star games on NTA. The excitement is back and the spirit is right. It is the right time to bring in a class act like Owumi to help in steering the ship in the sterling direction that it has assumed," NFF President Pinnick said yesterday.

Owumi is a titan in Nigeria domestic football as player and administrator of note.

He started playing the game from his primary school days, and then played for Government College, Ughelli, NEPA FC and NNPC FC both of Warri, Flash Flamingoes, Bendel United, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt among others, and had stints in Greece, Cyprus, Qatar and Spain in his professional football odyssey. He also featured briefly for the Senior National Team.

The debonair Owumi emerged the League's highest goal scorer in 1993, and three years later became Coach of 1977 Africa Cup Winners' Cup champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu.

Since then, he has served as Chairman of the club, served as MD/CEO of Warri Wolves, served as Board Member of Nigeria Premier League and as Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League. He is presently General Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.

"Owumi's pedigree is impressive and we believe he will greatly complement the work that the LMC has been doing and help drive the new thinking, new vision and new direction. It was not an easy task to secure his release by the Enugu State Government to take up the LMC CEO's position, and we quite understand. He is an asset to any establishment," Pinnick added.