Uganda: UTB in Plan to Develop New Products, Revamp Existing Ones

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has embarked on a campaign in which it will develop new products and revamp existing ones to increase the value and volume of tourism.

The campaign code-named, Take on the Pearl Campaign, will, focus on revamping mountain tourism through hiking.

Speaking after completing a seven-day fact-finding hike on the Margherita Peak, Mt. Rwenzori's highest point, which measures 5,109 metres, Ms Lilly Ajarova, the UTB chief executive officer, who led the team of hikers, said adventure tourism is a key tourism product that continues to grow locally and internationally.

Therefore, she said, UTB will focus on promoting, especially, mountaineering, cycling, zip lining, and water rafting, among others to revamp adventure tourism.

"Mountaineering resource with mountains such as Rwenzori, Elgon and Virunga is unique, rich and diverse and requires more development and attention," she said, noting UTB will seek first-hand experiences on how mountaineering and mountain tourism as a product can be improved, packaged and promoted.

Innovation

Government, through UTB, has been seeking to widen product innovation in the tourism sector as it seeks to grow and leverage on domestic tourism to sustain the sector amid challenges occasioned by Covid-19, which have seen a sharp decline in international arrivals.

UTB has in the last few months sought to build a number of tourism products, among which, include agricultural, culture and educational tourism.

However, this is still a challenge coupled with the need for sensitisation to attract local participation.

Tourist attractions

The fact-finding hike, which included celebrity climbers such as kick boxer Moses Golola and gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei, was supported by United Nations Development Programme with the need to spotlight some of Uganda's most prized tourist attractions.

Through the campaign, UTB will also document some of Uganda's important nature and tourism zones to provide first-hand information that will offer a platform for the development of different tourism products as well as showcase the uniqueness of Mt Rwenzori and its potential of being "an African bucket-list expedition".

Uganda has a rich tourism potential, offering a number of products ranging from wildlife, landscapes, and culture, among others..