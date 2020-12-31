Malawi: Illovo Engages Chikwawa Community Leaders in GBV Behavior Change Campaign

30 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc in partnership with Red Cross Malawi, has called for community leaders in Chikwawa to join the noble cause of eliminating gender-based violence among communities in Malawi.

The listed sugar manufacturer partnered with Red Cross Malawi in observance of the 16 Days of Activism to enhance the awareness against gender-based violence and inculcate the fight amongst traditional leaders.

The two partners have also reached out church leaders and Anakungwi (women advocate groups) under T/A Lundu, T/A Maseya, T/A Katunga in the district.

Illovo supported the campaign through financing the activities which were aimed at influencing behavioral change.

The campaign also draw up plans with the traditional leaders for further engagement with their communities to drive the necessary behavioral changes.

Illovo managing director, Lekani Katandaula stated that the importance of eliminating violence against women cannot be overemphasized.

"Women play a key role in the work places, communities and families," he said. "This is why Illovo is fully supporting the campaign to end violence against women and create a better Malawi for all."

He further said as a company, Illovo is dedicated to playing its role in creating a thriving Malawian community and this includes taking part in tackling social issues such as gender-based violence.

Illovo supported the 16 Days of Activism on the heels of a recent incident where, a 12-year-old girl was defiled in Chikwawa.

"This incident has shown that there is need to work with the communities in eradicating gender-based violence and the best partners are the community leaders themselves.

"We shall continue to work with the communities as we continue to fight the vice both internally and externally," Katandaula said.

This year's 16 Days of Activism was observed under the theme 'Unite to End Gender Based Violence: Prevent, Report, Respond, Fund'.

Illovo Sugar Malawi group is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) and Illovo Sugar Africa Proprietary Limited (Illovo), through Sucoma Holdings Limited.

It holds 76% of the issued share capital with the balance of the shares being held by the public and other institutional investors.

Illovo Sugar Africa is the continent's largest sugar producer with extensive agricultural and manufacturing operations in six African countries - Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.