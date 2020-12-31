Tanzania: Mwinyi - Corrupt Leaders Be Warned of Consequences

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar president Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday warned civil servants over engaging in corrupt practices saying all those implicated would be immediately suspended to pave way for the investigations.

Dr Mwinyi issued the warning as he addressed officials, executives and civil servants during the Ethics and Human Rights Day celebrations.

He said after taking office, his government has taken various legal measures against leaders seen as being irresponsible and unethical.

This came after he toured various institutions, including ports, Mnazi Mmoja Hospital and the Zanzibar Urban Service Development Project (ZUSP).

"A public leader must do everything possible to be exemplary and avoid actions that could lead to suspicion," he said.

He reiterated his resolve to deal with the perpetrators involved or suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and ethics violations.

He said he was pleased with the people's support to the government and noted that anyone who would be accused and eventually found not guilty, would be reinstated and enjoy all the legal entitlements.

Dr Mwinyi said it was sad to see a report submitted to him by the Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca), indicating serious embezzlements and theft of government property in the implementation of major projects.

However, he said he was pleased with the ongoing monitoring and urged all officials suspected of involvement in the embezzlement to give cooperation to the agency.

"I'm very impressed with the enthusiasm and willingness of Zaeca executives in the fight against corruption and embezzlement of public properties," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said he was aware that the ongoing steps taken by the government would not please all people, hence urging them to be tolerant. He noted that there were a number of major projects that lacked proper accounting.

Dr Mwinyi said action would be taken against all those found involved in negligence, theft or embezzlement of public properties, reaffirming the government commitment to justice.

During the event, the Minister of State in the President's Office for Constitution, Justice, Public Service and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, called on the people to support the efforts of the President in strengthening good governance and fighting corruption.

Chairperson of the Public Servants Ethics Commission Asaa Ahmada Rashid said the commemoration was important as it raised awareness among the people about the concept of good governance and its principles, including the fight against corruption, human rights, accountability, transparency, integrity and the effect of a conflict of interest.

He said the strengthening of these principles will help communities to recognize and access basic rights to improve their well-being, reduce poverty as well as grow the economy.

The event was also attended by various national leaders including the First Vice President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdalla, Chief Justice of Zanzibar Omar Othman Makungu and the Attorney General of Zanzibar Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji among others.