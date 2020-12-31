Sudan: Tortured and Murdered Khartoum Activist Buried

30 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Thousands of people buried the young activist Bahaeldin Nouri at the cemetery of El Kalakla in southern Khartoum yesterday. The prosecution announced that measures will be taken against those involved in the torture and murder of the activist.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced yesterday that it will lift the immunity of the officers accused of the torture and murder of the activist, and hand them over to the prosecution.

The funeral procession went from Omdurman Hospital to the RSF headquarters in Shambat. Here the mourners chanted slogans as: "There is no immunity, oh the gallows, the cell."

The mourners demanded that the persons responsible for the first autopsy report be brought to justice. The second autopsy report, asked for by the relatives, confirmed multiple injuries on Bahaeldin's body. The mourners stated that Bahaeldin Nouri would be the last activist to be killed in this way. The Sudanese people are waiting for the facts to come out, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, they said.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) stated that the RSF must be prevented from arresting civilians as this is police competency. The FFC called on the Public Prosecutor to inspect all RSF headquarters in all parts of Sudan, and to close all their detention centres.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the driving force behind the revolution, demanded in a statement that those involved in the killing must be brought to trial on charges of premeditated murder. They must also be expelled from the RSF. The SPA called for the closure of all RSF detention facilities, and holding accountable those who issued the first autopsy report in Omdurman Hospital.

