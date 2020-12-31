Nigeria: Buhari to Sign 2021 Budget Today - Presidency

Pixabay
Budget
31 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, December 31, 2020, sign into law the 2021 appropriation bill passed last week by the National Assembly.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed this yesterday to Daily Trust.

Expected to attend the signing the ceremony are; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila of the House of Representatives, principal officers of National Assembly and chairmen of the appropriations committees of both chambers.

Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) expected to grace the occasion, include the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Director General, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze among others.

The 2021 budget is expected to be presented to President Buhari for signing by Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly (Senate) and Umar El Yakub, his counterpart in the House of Representatives.

However, in view of the ravaging COVID-19, the event maybe conducted virtually.

On Monday, the Presidency confirmed the receipt of the 2021 appropriation bill from the National Assembly.

Analysts say the January-December budget cycle will be sustained with this development.

The National Assembly had, during an emergency session convened last week Monday, passed a N13.58 trillion budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget was passed after the two chambers considered and adopted the reports of its committees on the 2021 appropriation bill.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.