Zimbabwe: Senior Cop in Pfumvudza Inputs Scam

A SENIOR police officer based at Nyamaropa police station in Nyanga, Manicaland province is being accused of stealing Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming inputs meant for other cops at the station.

The government this year launched the climate proof farming programme, which seeks to ensure food security at the household level in the country.

Under the programme, selected farmers receive a 50kg bag of compound D fertiliser, a 50kg bag of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, a 5kg bag of maize seed and in some instances 2kg bag of small grain seed.

However, junior police officers at Nyamaropa police station as they accused their boss an assistant Inspector (name supplied) of stealing the cops' agricultural inputs.

"An Agritex official we only know as Kaponda allocated us with 16 x 50kg bags of fertiliser, which he left at Nyamaropa police station," one police officer said.

"The fertiliser was supposed to benefit 16 police officers, but only the station's command and four constables from Police Internal and Security Investigation (PISI) benefitted. The rest was converted by the assistant inspector for his personal use."

Sources at the police station said they had already prepared their fields in anticipation of the fertiliser and seed, but up to now had not been availed.