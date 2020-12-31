Tanzania: Azam Eye to End Winless Jinx

AFTER series of unconvincing results in the Premier League season, Azam will be seeking to get back into the winning way when they face Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi today.

Once labeled as the key title contenders of the campaign, the Chamazi based outfits seem to be slowly parking their bus to pave way for Young Africans and Simba who are chasing each other en route to the championship.

A win today by Azam will be the first for the Zambian trainer George Lwandamina who succeeded Aristica Cioaba at the helm of the club and he is yet to taste sweet side of the league.

A lot of unanswered questions were being asked as to why a team of Azam calibre with all the required wealth to be possessed by a club was not doing well in their matches regardless whether playing at home or away.

Perhaps answers will start to be given today at the end of 90 minutes and with the new mini transfer window signing of striker Mpiana Monzinzi from DR Congo's Lipopo FC, morale to do well in the squad may be uplifted.

Their recent 2-0 triumph over Magereza FC in Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) looks like it will give the required rhythm for the players ahead of the essential league fixture.

For the hosts Polisi Tanzania, they are not a side to be written off easily especially when they play against big teams in the country's football circles.

Located at the 6th slot on the ladder with 23 points from 17 outings, they know how important it is to bag in all three points to continue scaling up the league ladders.

However, veteran defender Kelvin Yondani might be making his debut in Polisi Tanzania shirts this afternoon as he was recently officially paraded as their player for a period of one year.

"We are happy to finally have Yondani in our squad and his defensive skills will play a vital role to strengthen our backline for the upcoming matches in the league," said the club's Information Officer Frank Lukwaro immediately after winning Yondani's signature.

The Moshi based team are making their second appearance in the top flight league and they have so far proved to withstand the tune of the contest as they usually fight hard to finish the season in better position.