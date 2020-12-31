Tanzania: Use Taliri Centre for Improved Livestock Keeping, Herders Told

31 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PASTORALISTS in Dodoma and neighbouring regions have been advised to effectively use pieces of advice from the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) to further improve their livestock keeping activities.

Making the appeal, a researcher at TALIRI Mpwapwa Centre, Erick Mbisha, during a media tour organized by the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) to Mpwapwa district, recently said herds should use the centre for modern crossbreeding in order to obtain hybrid offspring.

Mr Mbisha further noted that some reared livestock known as Mpwapwa cattle at the centre is the best breed for them because, they can live in any environment, grow fast and can produce enough meat, besides being resistant to several diseases.

"Many of them have been sending messages of appreciation that the Mpwapwa cattle can live in any environment and that they are drought resistant," said the researcher.

He said their survey and conducted research found that the breed selection is also suitable for the tropical environments.

Elaborating, he said pastoralists should acquire and maintain parent genetic materials from them.

According to Mr Mbisha at their Ilolo area cattle farm, many pastoralists have been flocking the area to buy their products, because they have proved to raise their breeds.

Read the original article on Daily News.

