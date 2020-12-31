Tanzania: Simba's Machinery Proves Lethal

PERFECT footwork, crafty moves and coordination helped Simba hand Ihefu a 4-0 blitz in the thrilling Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

It was crystal clear that Simba used the match to polish their weapons for FC Platinum, their last hurdle towards the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

It was beyond doubt the match drilled well the players ahead of their return leg game against Zimbabwean champions on January 5th, 2021.

The team's hitman Medie Kagere scored brace in the match Simba managed to reduce the gap with leadersYoung Africans who are now eight points ahead. The win also maintained Simba's second position with six points above their closest challengers Azam.

Apart from Kagere, Mohammed Hussein and Chris Mugalu were also on the score sheet yesterday.

Simba raced into the lead just 11 minutes after the start and it was Shomari Kapombe who set up Mohammed Hussein before the overlapping defender fired past the forest of Ihefu defenders past goalie Deogratias Munishi 'Dida'.

Four minutes after the goal, Luis Miquissone created a golden chance for Medie Kagere whose rocket went straight into the yawning net.

Miquissone could stamp the third in 29th minute but his goal was ruled offside by the linesman.

Four minutes to the end of the first half, Kagere netted the third goal from a brilliant counter, with Clatous Chama doing much of the spade work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first half was completed with Simba enjoying a hefty 3-0 lead.

Simba rested Kagere and his position was taken by Chris Mugalu who was lucky to score Simba's fourth goal in the 82nd minute, completing Chama's through in ball.

Mugalu had an open chance to register a brace but his attempt went wide.

Simba were superior on footwork compared to Ihefu and that was evidenced through their crafty moves towards the goal.

The presence of Deogratius Munishi between the posts helped Ihefu much Ihefu as without him Simba could have netted more than the four goals.

Apart from the goalie efforts to rescue his squad, Ihefu committed more fouls and yellow cards.

Prior to their victory, Simba had fought well and managed to stamp four victories and one draw in their last five games.

They have so far defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council 1-0, Mbeya 1-0, Police Tanzania 2-0 and Coastal Union 7-0. They drew against their traditional rivals Young African SC 1-1.

They have so far collected 35 points in 15- game outings while Yanga have collected 43 points in 17 games.

Thus in case Simba win their two matches they will pocket 41 points, two points inferior to the leaders.

After the loss to Simba, Ihefu have remained with 13 points from 18 games. They are still placed second from bottom equivalent to Mbeya City