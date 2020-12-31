Tanzania: Bashiru - Devise New Ways of Raising Tax Collection

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally has directed Regional Administrative Secretaries (RAS) and District Executive Directors (DEDs) countrywide to increase revenue collections by designing new sources.

However, he warned them to ensure that they abide by the law and take action when an officer under their jurisdiction flouts the directives.

Dr Bashiru made the remarks while closing a sensitization seminar attended by newly elected Councillors in Bukoba District Council held at the Kagera Regional Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

He explained that he was saddened by complaints from wananchi over a Ward Executive Officer (WEO) for Bujugo in Bukoba Rural District, who was identified by single name, Kailembo saying: "People have been sending me complaints regarding the behaviour of this officer. I hereby direct the DED to conduct thorough investigation and give me feedback."

Dr Bashiru assured Tanzanians that the fifth phase government is determined to ensure that all villages in the country will be connected with reliable electricity by end of May, next year.

"This is possible because all the required equipment including transformers, meters, concrete and ordinary poles as well as wires are manufactured locally and we have sufficient stocks.

"President John Magufuli has already announced that Tanzanians in rural areas would be connected with electricity by paying a mere 27,000/-. This is a golden opportunity which should not be missed," Dr Bashiru said.

He further explained that during 2015-2020 period, the number of villages connected with electricity in the country increased from 2,018 during 2016 to 9,889 by 2020, while to-date, the remaining villages stand at 2,021.

He assured Tanzanians that the remaining 2,021 villages would be connected with electricity before end of May, next year because the funds are available.

About 541 villages out of 662 villages in Kagera Region have already been connected with electricity, equivalent to 81.7 per cent. The remaining 121 villages would get electricity by year 2021, while customers connected with electricity increased from 56,671 during 2015 to 89,172 by June 30, 2020, he said.

Electricity is a driving force , which Tanzanians should utilize by establishing medium and large industries. Without an efficient industrial base, the country's economy can hardly develop and create job opportunities.

President Magufuli's administration has embraced industrialization as part of the panacea for unemployment among the youths, because industrialization drive was expected to be one of the significant remedies by creating thousands of job opportunities across the country.

CCM manifesto contains good development plans for the country and the fifth phase government has been successfully fulfilling its promises by properly spending tax payers' money.

During the past five years (2015-2020) under President Magufuli Tanzania has won international fame through implementation of people-oriented projects.

Health facilities increased from 7014 during 2015 to 8783 by 2020, while Dispensaries numbers increased from 6044 (2015) to 8783 (2020) and Health Centres from 718 (2015) to 1205 during 2020.

District Council Hospitals also increased from 77 during 2015 to 148 (2020) including 71 new hospitals. The government also constructed ten Regional Hospitals including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region which was stalled since 1970.

Some of the major projects implemented in the past five years (2015-2020) include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is expected to revolutionize the people's lives on economic and social fronts.

The list also cites the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, which is designed to generate 2,115MW upon its completion.

Other achievements include the rehabilitation of the New MV Victoria Hapa Kazi Tu Steamer that has revived transport along Lake Victoria and the rehabilitation of old schools including Ihungo and Bukoba Secondary schools which were badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake.