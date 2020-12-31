Tanzania: Govt Orders Quick Completion of Inspection Centre

31 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama, Kibaha

MINISTER for Works and Transport, Eng Leornad Chamuriho has directed Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Coast Region to ensure implementation of the first phase of a One Stop Inspection Station (OSIS) project at Vigwaza weighbridge is completed on time.

Minister Chamuriho issued the order when he toured the project in Chalinze Council, Bagamoyo District recently during his one -day visit to inspect the project.

"This project is very important in the transportation sector. Completion of this project on time will help ease congestion while saving time and money," he said.

He further said the new Centre, which is built at a cost of 17.138bn/-, will also serve vehicles from the Kwala Dry Port in Kibaha District which is located a few kilometers away.

According to the minister, the establishment of the Centre is a good decision because it will also help in easing congestion in the area.

Earlier, Eng Isaac Shayo from Atkins Tanzania Limited, the Consultant Engineer of the project told the minister that up to now the project has reached 90 per cent of implementation after spending 15 months.

Expounding, he said that the project includes construction of roads, parking areas and buildings for different offices, including those of TANROADS, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) among others.

He further said that the project which started in September last year was expected to be complete by September this year but failed due to long rainfall seasons, Covid-19 outbreak and shortage of funds and is now expected to be completed by March, 2021.

