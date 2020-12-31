Tanzania: Pamba to Reinforce Squad By Recruiting Seven Players

THE Chairman of Mwanza based first division side Pamba Aleem Alibhai has said their team is in the process of recruiting seven players in different positions.

He said the report of their head coach Ulimboka Mwakingwe recommended the registration of seven players to be done during this small registration window.

Alibhai said coach Mwakingwe had recommended the signing of two strikers, one attacking midfielder, one central defender and two wingers.

He said five of them will be signed on loan basis.

In the First Division League standings, Pamba are top placed in Group B with 18 points. The former Union League champions have won six matches against Mbao FC, Rhino rangers, Geita gold, Fountain Gate, Arusha FC and Alliance FC.

Pamba SC lost one match, 1-0 to Kitayosce FC. The team has scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Pamba SC are now looking forward for preparing for their First Division League (FDL) match against Transit Camp on Friday at Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

After the match with Transit, Pamba will travel to Kagera Region for their ASFC match against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium on January 5 next year.

Meanwhile Mbao FC head coach Ammy Ninje said his team now search for his team Academy manager who will have the duty of leading and managing the club progressive academy.

Ninje said the academy manager will be responsible for delivering and implementing the strategic plan for the academy and provide leadership to staff