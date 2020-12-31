Tanzania: Atcl Launches Direct Flights to Geita Airport

31 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida, Geita

AIR Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) direct flights to Geita from Dar es Salaam will kick off on January 9th , 2021.

The ATCL Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi said on Tuesday during the launching ceremony that, there will be two flights per week, on Thursday and Saturday.

He said that presence of the new route implemented the Company's determination, extending its services to every corner of the country, hence, reducing air transport challenges to Geita residents, who used travelling over 200 kilometres to Mwanza region, in search of the flight services.

"On this new route, we have observed lots of things, including the airport's capacity. It has 3km runaway, hence, the ability to accommodate big flights, including air bus and Dreamliners.

We are also planning to strengthen tourism sector as the airport is nearby Burigi Chato and Rubondo national reserves," he said, adding that;

ATCL was also targeting flight passengers from the neighbouring Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda because later on, the new route will be extended to three times per week, from Geita via Kahama, Mwanza to Dar es Salaam.

The Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel, said the new flight routes will encourage economic development, inviting many more local and international flight companies to grab investment opportunity at the Geita airport.

"As the region, we have all supportive infrastructures to receive the guests from across the world," said the RC.

Chato constituency Member of Parliament, who also doubles as Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani assured the ATCL that the airport will be well preserved for sustainable of flight trips.

Dr Kalemani advised the Company to extend its trips from Geita to Kilimanjaro and Dodoma, the regions that have many passengers.

