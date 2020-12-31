Tanzania: Tanesco Lake Zone Collects 78.6bn/ - Debts

THE Tanzania Electricity Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) Lake Zone office has collected 78.6bn/- debts between July and November this year.

However, the company's management vehemently lamented over delay in service bills payments by some of the public institutions.

"The company has also managed to connect 25,741 customers to our services, equivalent to 53.2 per cent, out of the targeted 48,419 in this financial year," the company's Zonal Manager, Eng Henryfried Byabato said, while presiding over a one day stakeholders' meeting here recently.

Eng Byabato said they managed to collect the amount following an order by Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemeni, issued recently that directed institutions with debts to clear their bills or else get no power connections.

In the event, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has mounted a countrywide operation of cutting off power from all buildings occupied by private and public institutions, which are not paying their bills.

Dr Kalemani issued the statement in Dodoma last week, insisting that the exercise is to help the power utility company to supply electricity across the remaining 2,280 villages in the country with ease.

"Power disconnection has begun, and let me caution all those who are trying to call me... I will not listen to you for any favors," he said immediately, after inspecting the construction work of the Zuzu Power Station in the outskirt of the city that is projected to supply 248 megawatts in the city.

According to the Minister, some institutions have felt the wrath of not constantly paying their bills, while some have learnt a lesson and now paying on time.

Eng Byabato told the participants that all the company's projects in Lake Zone are now paying their bills on time, especially because they heavily depend on it to run their machines.

As results (of good progress), he added, electricity services have improved by 85 per cent, including reliable energy supply (no regular power-cuts).

"We have continued with the exercise to connect as many clients as possible and to make sure we meet the target in this fiscal year," he said.

Commenting, Mwanza Tanesco Regional Manager, Engineer Felix Olang said that debts' collection has been affected by some public institutions that used to pile-up power service bills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He mentioned the Regional Referral Sekou Toure Hospital as one of the debtors and accumulated 3.61m/- in the past five months (July to November).

The same applied to Water Authorities in Sengerema, Misungwi and Ukerewe Districts which accumulated a total debt of 397m/- in the same period.

However, the minister praised the work done (revenue collection), encouraging the company to stick to service improvements.

He said that improvements should involve enough power generation and supply at reasonable costs and serving all Tanzanians, be it for domestic or production/economic purposes.

"The move will also serve in expanding the scope of industrial investment. Again, just finish electrification exercise for the 453 remaining villages in this region, within the coming 18 months," he ordered.

Dr Kalemani equally said that over 180bn/- still remains unpaid bills in the hands of some debtors, adding over 3.6bn/- of the amount is for ordinary customers.