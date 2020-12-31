Angola: Basketball - Federation Confirms Championship Starts in January

Luanda — The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) confirmed last Monday, in Luanda, that the senior national season, both in males and females category, starts in January 15th, considering issues related to biosafety and availability of the teams.

The decision came from a meeting between clubs and the FAB, during which it was also agreed that the National Senior Men's Championship will have nine teams.

The secretary general of the FAB, Alcino Melo, said that the attending teams have until December 30 to register, adding that before the national competition, the Super Cup will be played on January 8 and 9, with semi-final and final games.

He said that due to the interruption of the championship, in March of this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic issues, the semi-final's match ups will be Petro de Luanda versus Vila Clotilde and 1º de Agosto versus Interclube, in the main pavilion of the Cidadela Desportiva.

Vila Clotilde joins the group of teams that will dispute the Super Cup due to the extinction of Marinha de Guerra, which in the past championship occupied the fourth position.

According to the secretary general of the FAB, the dispute patterns of the championship have not yet been defined, so the parties will meet again in the upcoming days to define the details.

Regarding the National Senior Women's Championship, it is expected to start on February 15th, but, in January, there will be a tournament alluding to Luanda City Day, a competition also under the umbrella of the FAB.

Forminguinhas do Cazenga will debut in the competition, which will also include the participation of Interclube, 1º de Agosto, Inter de Benguela, Benfica da Huíla and Maculusso.

Alcino Melo assured that the FAB will provide logistical support (Covid-19 tests) to all teams that present difficulties for this purpose.

"We will support any team that is necessary, because it is our intention to see them all playing," he said.

Last week, the new cast of the Angolan Basketball Federation held, in the Victorino Cunha pavilion, the first edition of the Christmas tournament, a test won by team A of 1º de Agosto, guided by Manuel de Sousa Necas.

