Rwanda: Our Nation Is Grateful for Your Service, Kagame Tells Security Forces

President Paul Kagame has given a vote of appreciation to Rwanda's defence and security forces for their efforts to safeguard the nation for the past one year.

Kagame, who is also the commander-in-chief of defence and security forces, said this in his end of year's message to the armed personnel which was published on Wednesday, December 30, as the country prepares to usher in the New Year.

"On behalf of the Government of Rwanda and on my own behalf, I extend my best wishes for a prosperous New Year 2021 to the valiant men and women of Rwanda's defence and security forces. I appreciate your commitment to fulfil your duty and uphold our country's highest values. Our nation is grateful for your service," Kagame said in the statement.

"The people of our country are worth fighting for and, if need be, making the ultimate sacrifice for," he added.

The President also hailed security forces serving abroad in peacekeeping missions, saying that: "It is not easy to be separated from family during the holiday period. I thank you for the sacrifices you make in defence of peace on our continent and beyond."

Rwanda maintains peacekeepers in Central African Republic, Sudan, Haiti and South Sudan among other countries.

The President also acknowledged "the resilience, dedication and excellence" demonstrated by security personnel while confronting challenges faced in the year 2020, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In the New Year, you will be called upon to exhibit the same discipline, confidence, and hard work for which our defence and security forces are known."

"Protecting the well-being and security of Rwandans is your highest calling," he emphasized.

