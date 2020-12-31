Nigeria: Air France - Transit Visa Compulsory for Nigerians Travelling to UK From January 1

31 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Air France- KLM has reintroduced airport transit visa (ATV) for citizens of certain countries, including those from Nigeria, travelling to the UK from January 1, 2021.

An ATV is a document which grants access to a traveller to pass through the international zone of an airport, without entering the country's territory.

A statement issued by the airline said the ATV has become necessary for these citizens to pass through France or the Netherlands following Brexit.

It also said citizens of the affected countries with British visa, long-stay visa or British residence permit must still have ATV to pass through France or the Netherlands.

The affected countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Others include Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, Syria, Palestinians, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Sri Lanka.

"As of January 1, 2021, citizens of the following countries who are holders of a British visa, long-stay visa or a residence permit issued by the British authorities will need to be in possession of an airport transit visa (ATV) if they transit through France and or the Netherlands," the statement read.

However, the airline said citizens of the listed countries holding a visa or residence permit from Canada, Japan, the USA or any other European country, in addition to a UK visa/residence permit are allowed to travel through France or the Netherlands without an ATV.

On December 24, the UK clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU).

The new deal will almost certainly mean lower tariffs and costs for exporters than they would have faced if the UK had left the EU without an agreement.

The UK ceased to be a full member of the EU in January, following the Brexit vote on June 23, 2016.

