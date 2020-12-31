Zimbabwe: Kunaka Denied Bail Over August Violence

31 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

Political activist and National Patriotic Front (NPF) member Jim Kunaka was on Tuesday denied bail on allegations of trying to incite the public to engage in violence in August.

Kunaka was facing charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of Peace or biogotry and an alternative charge of incitement of gatherings of more than 50 people without permission and contravening the Public health (Covid-19 prevention,containment and treatment).

The state led by Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti was opposed to bail arguing that Kunaka was likely to abscond as he defaulted another pending case on August 7 in which he is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally elected Government.

He further submitted that since then Kunaka never bothered to attend court for default inquiry.

Harare Magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga denied Kunaka bail saying he demonstrated the propensity to abscond since he was on the run for five months.

The court heard that during the period extending from March 1 to July 30, Kunaka intending to persuade and induce other persons or realising that there was real risk or possibility that by such communication other persons may be persuaded or induced to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace, posted a video on social media inciting people across the country to participate in illegal demonstrations on July 31 2020 .

In the video the accused said the following words: "Good evening Zimbabwe my name is Jim Kunaka, today I am in Rushinga, Mt Darwin. We were conducting our mobilisation for tomorrow's demonstration, we have finished work here in Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central Province. People have accepted, people have agreed with us that corruption has caused our suffering and hunger. People who are looting the national cake have left us with nothing to eat so we have agreed here in Mashonaland Central that people will come out to demonstrate in their numbers."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.